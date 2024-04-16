Undelivered Mail Found in Recycling Bin in Bexley

U.S. Postal inspectors are being asked to look into undelivered mail discovered Friday in a recycling bin in Bexley .

"The postal van had pulled all the way up our driveway and parked by our garage," said Kauffman. "After a few minutes, I saw someone get out of the far side and dump something in our own recycling." As a matter of standard U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General protocol, the USPS OIG does not confirm or refute information related to an ongoing USPS OIG investigations, except in matters where details of the investigation become a matter of public record.

As an independent federal agency, the Postal Service provides delivery service that visits every address in the nation. The Postal Service delivers more than 128.9 billion pieces of mail yearly to 163 million delivery points and operates 31,247 Postal Service managed retail offices. America’s postal system is one of the government’s most trusted entities.be accessed here.

Undelivered Mail Recycling Bin Bexley U.S. Postal Inspectors Investigation

