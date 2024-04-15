Hailey Bieber Rocks Glow-in-the-Dark Nails at Coachella

Hailey Bieber is never one to shy away from wearing bright colors or setting trends. Earlier this year, she deemed yellow to be the color of January. Well, move over, yellow! For Coachella , she wore the brightest fluorescent green nails. Or should we say, Glowchella.

Notably, in the rhode beauty founder’s Insta stories, not only do we see her highlighter green nails, but she is also seen applying something to her lips, which looks awfully familiar to the mysterious product she teased during her make-up tutorial for a sunkissed look last month. Could this be part of a future rhode product launch? Watch this space.

Hailey Bieber Coachella Glow-In-The-Dark Nails Fashion Trend

