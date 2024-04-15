H&R Block Faces Technical Outages on Tax Deadline Day

On Monday, H&R Block announced technical outages frustrating last-minute tax filers , and preventing timely return submissions. The company acknowledged an issue hindering some users from e-filing."Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted," the company said on X.

As the looming deadline of Monday, April 15, approached, many felt the pressure mounting. Yet, for those scrambling to meet the cutoff, a glimmer of hope remained in the form of an extension option, albeit with the same deadline of April 15. Amid the uncertainty, H&R Block sought to allay concerns, reassuring customers that while e-filing fees wouldn't be incurred, a temporary authorization hold might still occur."These holds will expire. You will not be charged.

H&R Block Technical Outages Tax Filers E-Filing Tax Deadline

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Pound Q2 Technical Outlook - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY Technical OutlooksThe British Pound has started the process of re-pricing against a range of currencies after the Bank of England’s shift in tone

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

H&R Block says technical issue preventing some from filing has been fixedIt's not too late to file your tax return or request more time through an extension. Here’s what you need to know on April 15.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Protests erupt in Santiago over power outages, food shortages as Cuba faces economic crisisSeveral groups of protesters in Santiago, Cuba, on Sunday demonstrated against electricity outages and food shortages, with some lasting up to eight hours.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

ERCOT admits Texas grid faces risk of ‘cascading outages’The Electric Reliability Council of Texas this week told regulators its analysis left it short of transmission capacity from South to North Texas.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

From Pomona to Oakland, how a skater mapped California block by block from his boardJosé Vadi's 'Chipped: Writing From a Skateboarder's Lens' is a granular but accessible look at the practice and subculture of the sport.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Big Block Requiem: The Final 5 Big Block V-8 Engines Sold in AmericaCheck out some of GM’s and Ford’s most enduring engines.

Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »