H&R Block Faces Technical Outages on Tax Deadline Day

On Monday, H&R Block announced technical outages frustrating last-minute tax filers , and preventing timely return submissions. The company acknowledged an issue hindering some users from e-filing."Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted," the company said on X.
As the looming deadline of Monday, April 15, approached, many felt the pressure mounting. Yet, for those scrambling to meet the cutoff, a glimmer of hope remained in the form of an extension option, albeit with the same deadline of April 15. Amid the uncertainty, H&R Block sought to allay concerns, reassuring customers that while e-filing fees wouldn't be incurred, a temporary authorization hold might still occur."These holds will expire. You will not be charged.
H&R Block Technical Outages Tax Filers E-Filing Tax Deadline
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
ERCOT admits Texas grid faces risk of ‘cascading outages’The Electric Reliability Council of Texas this week told regulators its analysis left it short of transmission capacity from South to North Texas.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Big Block Requiem: The Final 5 Big Block V-8 Engines Sold in AmericaCheck out some of GM’s and Ford’s most enduring engines.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »