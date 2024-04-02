Graphic Novel 'Tangles' to be Adapted into Animated Movie

Sarah Leavitt’s 2010 graphic novel “Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer’s, My Mother and Me” is being turned into a feature-length animated movie. The movie follows a headstrong young woman who is forced to return to her oddball family in a conservative small town to care for her mother with Alzheimer’s disease.

She must accept the reality of the disease and the imperfect beauty of her family to become the daughter they need.

