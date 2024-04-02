Russell Crowe Stars in Crime Mystery Thriller 'Sleeping Dogs'

Russell Crowe stars in the crime mystery thriller film Sleeping Dogs, based on E.O. Chirovici's novel The Book of Mirrors. The movie, directed by Adam Cooper, follows ex-homicide detective Roy Freeman as he tries to solve a case from his fractured memory.

As the film is currently in theaters, it will be available for digital purchase on April 9, 2024.

