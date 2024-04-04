Google Considering Charging Users for Advanced AI-Based Search Results

Google is reportedly considering a way it can charge users who want to see advanced AI-based search results on the Google app and website. According to The Financial Times,is looking to find another way to monetize its search engine while continuing to offer its free, ad-based search platform. In other words, users would pay to use premium AI-powered features available on the Google app or website.

Sources familiar with Google's plans said that the premium AI-powered search feature could end up being part of Google's current subscription services such as Google One or Gemini Advanced. Even though there will be a free, traditional tier of Google's search service and the premium paid AI-powered tier, the latter could also include ads. Google reported $175 billion in search-related ads last year which is why the company needs to be careful about any changes it will make.Google has been testing its Search Generative Experience (SGE), which is the company's AI-powered search servic

