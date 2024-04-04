Body camera footage shows deadly shooting of teenager in Victorville

Newly released footage from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shows body camera footage leading up to the deadly shooting of a teenager in Victorville. The video captures the moment sheriff’s deputies broke through the bathroom door of a Victorville home to reach a teenager in distress who threatened to hurt himself. During the confrontation, one deputy is cut by the teen with a knife.

The boy had previously been taken to the hospital for self-harm and escaped from a mental health facility before ending up at a foster home where his biological sisters live. Residents of the foster home called the police to have him removed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newly-released body cam shows Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt led away in handcuffsHours of previously unseen police body-worn camera footage were released Friday when the Washington County, Utah. Attorney's office released a load of evidence

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

This '3 Body Problem' Character Is a One-Body Problem for the ShowJulio is a features writer with nearly a decade of experience writing for the Brazilian pop culture website Cinema Com Rapadura before joining Collider. He studied History and International Relations at university but fell in love with pop culture growing up in the 1990s.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Victorville pastor accused in murder-for-hire plot that targeted man dating his daughterA Southern California pastor was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot that targeted a man who dated his daughter.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Victorville pastor paid men nearly $40K to kill daughter's boyfriend, police sayPastor Samuel Pasillas of Victorville was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his daughter's boyfriend, according to police.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Victorville pastor allegedly hired hitmen to kill man dating his daughterThe plot unraveled after the victim survived a shooting in Riverside. Police say the father of the victim's girlfriend paid the gunmen.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

A Victorville pastor hired hit men to kill a man dating his daughter, police sayRiverside police arrested a pastor in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, accusing him of paying $40,000 to have the man dating his daughter killed.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »