Goldman Sachs says Japan is a 'bright spot' right now and reveals some top stocks

Goldman Sachs is bullish on Japan right now and says banks in particular are seeing a "high level of interest" following rallies of around 30%.

" "We certainly think there is more upside from the current valuation," she added, compared to the 0.9 to 1 times price-to-book levels that Japanese banks were trading at in 2015 before the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. A price-to-book ratio captures a firm's market capitalization levels against its book value.

Read more:

CNBC »

What if Goldman Sachs Is Right and Yield Curves Can't Predict Recessions Anymore?Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio) covering: S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite, Italy 10 Year vs Germany 10 Year Spread, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread. Read Investing.com (Calogero Selvaggio)'s latest article on Investing.com

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in looting 1MDB fund to help recover assetsA former Goldman Sachs executive convicted in the United States in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund has been brought back to the country to assist in asset recovery efforts

High rates will shave 0.5% from US GDP, prompt job losses: Goldman SachsHigher-for-longer interest rates will likely shave 0.5% from U.S. economic growth and may force unprofitable public companies to begin cutting their workforce, strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in…

Hedge funds, family offices among those turning to Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator‘The next wave of growth in the ETF space is going to be the active ETF,’ says Goldman’s Lisa Mantil

A former Goldman Sachs banker convicted in looting 1MDB fund back in Malaysia to help recover assetsA former Goldman Sachs executive convicted in the United States in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund has been brought back to the country to assist in asset recovery efforts. Roger Ng Chong Hwa is under police custody after arriving in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution says Malaysia still has “unfinished business” with Ng, who was convicted by a U.S. District Court jury in Brooklyn last year and sentenced in March to 10 years in