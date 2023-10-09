Hedge funds, family offices among those turning to Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator

Goldman Sachs Group’s recently created business designed to help firms quickly launch exchange-traded funds has more than just traditional asset managers as clients.

Goldman announced on Oct. 5 the first funds launched through its digital Accelerator platform, with Brandes Investments Partners using it to list three actively managed ETFs: Brandes U.S. Small-Mid Cap Value ETF BSMC, Brandes U.S. Value ETF BUSA and Brandes International ETF BINV.

The ETF Accelerator was created because clients were calling the bank to ask for help in offering exchange-traded funds, according to Mantil. Mantil said Goldman’s Accelerator platform aims to help clients launch their first ETF within six months and without having to hire dozens of people, as opposed to the two years it might otherwise take. headtopics.com

U.S.-listed ETFs now have more than $7 trillion in assets across almost 3,200 funds, according to a Citigroup research note from earlier this month.

