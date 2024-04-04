GloRilla's Excitement Meeting President in the White House

GloRilla is still reeling in excitement over her incredible opportunity to head out to Washington, D.C., and meet President , where the host asked how she reacted to the news from her team that she’d be heading to the White House. “I always be thinking they’re lying for some reason. Every time they tell me something good, I’m like, ‘This can’t be real.’ I still haven’t accepted the reality of it,” she shared.

“The moment I was walking through security and everything, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m here, I’m here, I’m here, I’m here.’ Once I got in, it was a beautiful feeling. I never would have expected to be in the White House.”In her Instagram post from the White House last month, Glo is seen taking a selfie video with Biden, exclaiming, “Yeah, Joe!” The President then sweetly replies, “Not ‘Yeah, Joe.’ Yeah, you!” after the event. “Everybody don’t get to meet the President and the Vice President. I never thought in a million years I’d be in the White House

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GloRilla Was ‘Geeked’ Over Meeting President Joe Biden & VP Kamala Harris at the White HouseGloRilla got the opportunity of a lifetime when she was invited to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitPresident Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Biden to host Japan PM Kishida, Philippines President Marcos for White House summitChina is 'very wrong' in seeking to deny the Philippines access to Second Thomas Shoal, says Lynn Kuok, Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »