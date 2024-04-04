Justin Thomas and caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay part ways ahead of Augusta

Justin Thomas announces that he and caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have 'parted ways' ahead of the Augusta tournament. Thomas expresses gratitude for their accomplishments together and Mackay's support during a challenging period in his career.

