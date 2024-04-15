Glenview Receives Grant for $6.2 Million Public Works Campus Rehab

Work is slated to start on Glenview ’s $6.2 million rehab of the village’s aging Public Works Campus this May. Glenview has received a $500,000 grant from the state to help fund a $6.2 million rehab of the Village’s aging Public Works Campus while ensuring the village has enough road salt on the coldest days of winter, officials said.
Some communities have struggled in the past to get enough road salt, but Kenney said that will not be a problem in Glenview in winters to come. He also said there are layout, drainage and paving improvements to improve existing conditions and provide “operational efficiencies” at the site. Construction is slated to start in May and be completed by November. Kenney also said the project will not impact nearby residential areas.
This project was “briefed” as part of the 2024 Capital Improvement Program and the budget includes $5,938,374 covered by the Corporate, Water, Sewer and Wholesale Water funds, Kenney said. He also said the Village got a $250,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to support the project and that that dollar amount was eventually increased to $500,000.
Glenview Grant Rehab Public Works Campus Road Salt Maintenance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »