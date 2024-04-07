Genetic Anomaly in Birds Alters Understanding of Evolutionary Lineage

New research reveals that a long-overlooked genetic anomaly in birds has significantly altered our understanding of their evolutionary lineage , demonstrating that the avian family tree is more complex than previously believed, with implications for the evolutionary analysis of other organisms. An enormous meteor spelled doom for most dinosaurs 65 million years ago. But not all. In the aftermath of the extinction event, birds — technically dinosaurs themselves — flourished.

But birds were prepared to deceive us. In a pair of new research papers released today, April 1, scientists reveal that another event 65 million years ago misled them about the true family history of birds. They discovered that a section of one chromosome spent millions of years frozen in time, and it refused to mix together with nearby DNA as it should hav

Birds Genetic Anomaly Evolutionary Lineage Avian Family Tree Dinosaurs Chromosome

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SciTechDaily1 / 🏆 84. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Marine Corps Alters Dress Code for Women, No Longer Requiring Them to Wear PantyhoseThe U.S. Marine Corps made a change to its dress code earlier this week, noting that women in the Marines will no longer be required to wear pantyhose with their uniform skirt.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Milder Winter Alters Blooming Patterns at Mount Auburn CemeteryHorticulturists at Mount Auburn Cemetery express concerns about the impact of milder winter on the blooming patterns of plants and wildlife creatures. Early blooms raise worries about the rapid effects of climate change on local flora and fauna.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Climate change alters the hidden microbial food web in peatlands, study showsThe humble peat bog conjures images of a brown, soggy expanse. But it turns out to have a superpower in the fight against climate change.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

A braking system 'anomaly' caused an American Airlines jet to exceed a Dallas runway, NTSB saysU.S. investigators say an American Airlines jetliner suffered an “anomaly” in the braking system before running past the end of a runway in Texas last month. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released a preliminary report on the Feb. 10 incident at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

A braking system 'anomaly' caused an American Airlines jet to exceed a Dallas runway, NTSB saysThe immigration law that allows state and local police to arrest people suspected of crossing into the state illegally remains on hold.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

HISD Parents speak out against principal evaluations, Miles alters course- What's Your Point?Dozens protested the controversial Principal Proficiency Evaluation System in Houston ISD, with nearly half of campus leaders deemed unsatisfactory and at risk of removal by Superintendent Mike Miles.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »