CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Russell Crowe , 60; Jackie Chan , 70; John Oates , 76; Francis Ford Coppola , 85. Happy Birthday : Do everything in your power to reach your goal. Stay focused on what matters most, and reach out to those with something to contribute. Become the spokesperson; advocate and make the world a better place. Your example will impact others and set a precedent for others to follow. Passionate participation will play out in your favor.
Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 29, 35, 42, 47. ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect to face opposition, and consider it an opportunity to advance your agenda. Use your voice, position or expertise to make your point heard. Address bureaucracy head-on, and be willing to work between the guidelines you encounter. Play to win, and you will. 3 stars TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Review details and consider where your energy, time and skills will do the most. Don’t sit back; dreams and actions are require
Celebrities Birthday Russell Crowe Jackie Chan John Oates Francis Ford Coppola Goal Spokesperson Advocate World Precedent Participation Aries Taurus
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »