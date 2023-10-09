FTX hacker could be using SBF trial as a smokescreen: CertiK

The hacker responsible for stealing over $400 million from FTX and FTX US in November could be using the hype around Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial to further obfuscate the funds, says CertiK’s director of security operations Hugh Brooks.

Only days before the start of Bankman-Fried's criminal trial, the FTX hacker, known as “FTX Drainer," beganThe movements have continued throughout the trial.

"It's also plausible that the FTX drainer harbored an assumption that the trial would monopolize so much attention from the Web3 industry that there would be insufficient bandwidth to trace all stolen funds while also covering the trial concurrently.

FTX, which had once been valued at $32 billion, declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11. That same day, employees at FTX began noticing massive withdrawals of funds from the exchange’s wallets.from Wired has provided fresh insight into how events transpired during the night of the attack.

After FTX employees realized that the attacker had complete access to a series of wallets, the team declared that"the fox in the hen house" and scrambled to keep the remaining funds out of the hacker's hands.

The team reportedly made the decision to transfer a staggering amount of the remaining funds — between $400 and $500 million — to a privately owned Ledger cold wallet, while waiting to hear back from BitGo, the company tasked with taking custody of the exchange’s assets post-bankruptcy.FTX hacker’s wallet stirs as Ethereum ETFs prepare for US debutOn Nov.

However, the hacker has recently been using a more sophisticated method to obscure the transfer of the illicit assets, said Brooks.The funds stored in the original Bitcoin wallet are distributed through multiple wallets, transferring smaller divisions of funds to a series of additional wallets, a tactic that "considerably prolongs" the tracing process.

