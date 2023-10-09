Astrology NFT project ‘Lucky Star Currency’ rugged for over $1m - Certik

The deployer account for LSC drained over $1 million in tokens from the project, then swapped them to BUSD using PancakeSwap.The astrology-themed NFT project Lucky Star Currency (LSC) has performed an exit scam for over $1 million, according to an October 9 report from blockchain security firm Certik.

The project’s deployer account called the ‘withdrawToken’ function on both the NFTMerge and AdwardCenter contracts, removing over $1 million in LSC from them. These tokens were then swapped for Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin and sent to another account.Lucky Star Currency is a project that focuses on NFTs and claims to be founded by astrologists.

According to Certik, the contracts that were drained have been listed on Telegram as the project’s official contracts. Admin Telegram post stating the official addresses for LSC contracts 'NFTMerge' and 'AwardCenter.' Source: Certik.Lucky Star Currency office, Shenzhen, China. Source: Certik, Telegram. Because of this, users who deposit to a Chinese protocol that has centralized elements may risk having their funds confiscated by police. headtopics.com

Over $100 million were lost in July when the China-based Multichain protocol drained all of its users' funds into an attacker’s account.

