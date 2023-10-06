From ‘Contraband’ to ‘Citizen’: Visiting Arlington’s Section 27

Arlington National Cemetery's Section 27 is the final resting place of more than 3,800 formerly enslaved people who escaped to Washington during the Civil War but died after they arrived. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)Arlington National Cemetery is a military cemetery, yet just inside the north wall of the cemetery there are hundreds of headstones labeled either “Civilian” or “Citizen.

The cemetery was born during the Civil War for reasons both personal and practical. Personal because the Arlington plantation was owned by the in-laws of the traitor, the U.S. Army quartermaster general who had once considered Lee a friend. Practical because as the war progressed, Washington found itself awash in bodies of both soldiers and civilians.

By 1864, Washington’s civilian population had swelled as a result of a decree issued in the summer of 1861 stipulating that any enslaved person who reached the safety of Union lines would be considered a contraband of war. Thousands came north., senior historian at Arlington National Cemetery. “Enslaved people were considered property of the Confederacy. headtopics.com

These men, women and children had faced tremendous odds coming north, then landed in a city that was gripped not only by war, but by deadly disease. Smallpox, cholera, dysentery and tuberculosis were rampant in Washington. Those felled by disease were buried in Section 27.

About 1,500 U.S. Colored Troops were also buried in Section 27. Their gravestones are typically marked with their name, company and regiment. Some include the death date. The markers of the former contrabands have less detail, sometimes just a single name:“These were people really living through the transition from enslavement to freedom,” Finkelstein said. headtopics.com

“As they made their way north, who was there to record their stories, especially if they couldn’t read or write?” Finkelstein said. “The government was doing its best to take care of their remains, but so much got lost.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

PHOTO \u2014 ‘It’s Gotten So Bad’: Michigan Couple Visiting Portland Suffers Two Car Break-InsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Bryce James visiting Ohio State, his first known college visitBryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend. His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame. Bryce did not tag along with Bronny on the visit while his dad LeBron, mom Savannah and LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, joined Bronny for the weekend.

Bryce James visiting Ohio State, his first known college visitBryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend. His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame. Bryce did not tag along with Bronny on the visit while his dad LeBron, mom Savannah and LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, joined Bronny for the weekend.

Trump weighs visiting U.S. Capitol for 1st time since Jan. 6If he decides to go, it'd be the first time Trump sets foot on Capitol grounds since before the Jan. 6 riot.

Trump considers visiting Capitol Hill as Congress remains without speaker: ReportJenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station.

Trump considering visiting the Capitol amid race for speaker, GOP sources sayGarrett Haake is an NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent.