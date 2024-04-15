French Government Decides Tourists Won't Have Free Access to Olympic Opening Ceremony

The French government also decided that tourists won’t be given free access to watch the opening ceremony because of security concerns .planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high.Security concerns are notably high for the the exceptional opening ceremony, which involves boats carrying athletes along the Seine on a 6-kilometer parade and huge crowds watching from the embankments.

To limit security risks, Macron said organizers could decide to shorten the itinerary of the parade on the Seine, and even to “repatriate the ceremony to the Stade de France” for a more conventional opening event.The Olympic flame will be installed in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum, a source close to the International Olympic Committee said.

France has repeatedly been hit by deadly Islamic State attacks, including the Bataclan theater massacre in 2015 in which extremists opened fire on concert-goers and held hostages for hours. French troops have also fought against Islamic extremists in the

