Get Your Apple AirTags Today and Never Lose Your Belongings Again

Wondering where you put your car keys? Can't find your wallet? You might want to buy a set of Apple AirTags. These Tile-like smart trackers are the best on the market, and especially if you have an i Phone , you should absolutely grab a few today.It's not often that these super handy devices go on sale. And when they do, you can count on them to sell out quickly. Right now, both Amazon and Walmart have a four-pack of the devices on sale for just $80.

If you use an Android device, you'll have to rely on a different tracker. However, for iPhone users, you should definitely snag a few AirTags in your most-used belongings. There's no real reason not to at this price. Right now, you can get the four-pack of Apple AirTags for just $80 at Amazon and Walmart, which is $20 off their usual price of $100. You can also get just one AirTag for just $24 on Walmart and slightly more on Amazon.

Apple Airtags Smart Trackers Sale Bluetooth Phone Find My

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple apps reporting outages: What you need to knowThe impacted apps included the App Store, Apple TV, Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for the cheapest price we've seen yetBuy four Apple AirTags for just $80 at Amazon and Walmart to track your luggage, find lost keys, and more.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

A four-pack of Apple AirTags is down to its lowest price yet of $75Jeff is Engadget's Senior Commerce Writer, which means he spends his days composing buying guides, deal roundups, and anything else that helps you more easily figure out which tech is worth your time. He's reviewed consumer electronics for more than a decade, a stretch that includes stints at Ars Technica and Business Insider.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Apple AirTags Are At Their Lowest Price Ever — Here’s Where to Shop the DealIt's the best discount we've seen on the Bluetooth trackers — and we expect it won't last long.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Apple’s AirTags have briefly returned to their best price to dateA four-pack of Apple’s item trackers is on sale at Amazon and elsewhere for $74.99. You can also score discounts on a Kindle Paperwhite and an annual Max subscription.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Apple to Introduce Anti-Stalking Features for AirTags and Other Tracking DevicesApple is preparing to release new anti-stalking features for AirTags and other tracking devices. The code suggests the addition of a warning in the Find My app and the ability of iOS to detect and disable uncertified tracking accessories.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »