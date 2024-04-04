Four Pro-Life Activists Convicted Under FACE Act

The Department of Justice's pursuit of pro-life activists has resulted in four more Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act convictions. Eva Edl, 87, of Aiken South Carolina; Eva Zastrow, 24, of Dover, Arkansas; James Zastrow, 25, of Eldon, Missouri; and Paul Place, 24, of Centerville, Tennessee — were found guilty on Tuesday of violating the FACE Act during a peaceful protest at a Tennessee abortion clinic in 2021.

The activists face up to a year in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. They await sentencing on July 30. Six other activists —RELATED — Explainer: DOJ Uses KKK-Era Charge to Extend Prison Time for Pro-Life Activists The convictions came after a one-day bench trial, with Middle District of Tennessee Magistrate Judge Chip Frensly siding with President Joe Biden's DOJ after less than half an hour of deliberation, according to the repor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iPad Pro (2024) VS Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Pro tools for pro peoplePeter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketchesAnam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

What if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 beats the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip?A leak claims Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro chips will not match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips in benchmark tests.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

How to turn off the always-on display on the iPhone 15 Pro and 14 ProThe Pro versions of the iPhone 15 and 14 have an always-on display. Here's how to disable it and alter it, so you can save battery and focus on work and study.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Polar Grit X2 Pro Vs Garmin Epix Pro - Which Is Better?I have written about technology for over a decade, with a focus on everything you might wear, put in a pocket or fit in a bag. Subjects I cover include mobile phones, fitness tech, computing and cameras.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

The new iPad Pro (2024) might adopt a powerful Pro Display XDR optional upgradeAleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »