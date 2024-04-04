Lehi City Council Votes to Protect 900 Acres of Land on Traverse Mountain

In a move towards conservation, the Lehi City Council has voted to place 900 acres of land on Traverse Mountain under a conservation easement, ensuring its protection from development and mining for generations to come. This long, thought-out strategy reflects a deliberate choice, prioritizing preservation over potential real estate expansion. Pay supports the conservation efforts, as he appreciates the trails and open spaces he enjoys.

"I've walked up on these trails, and that and I'm glad to hear that they're going to preserve them," Pay said. The Lehi City Council's decision to secure the land as a conservation easement shows a commitment to maintaining the area's natural environment and ecological integrit

