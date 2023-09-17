Founder of Pussy Riot Directs Music Video to Protest Abortion Ban

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founder of Pussy Riot, directs the filming of the music video for the band’s song, “God Save Abortion,” to protest Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on the steps of the Indiana statehouse in Indianapolis. Tolokonnikova is wanted by the Russian government for her resistance against Putin’s regime.

(Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) The holidays are almost here, and I’ll admit I’m a little anxious about discussing certain topics at the dinner table with extended family. I’ve got some very outspoken anti-abortion relatives. And even though I work to advance reproductive rights for a living, it can still be incredibly difficult to have meaningful conversations with them about abortion. I know it’s going to come up, though, and I need to be prepared. Abortion continues to be a major issue in the news. Recently, Ohio was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 202





MsMagazine » / 🏆 378. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pussy Riot Bring Their 'Riot Days' on the RoadFeminist activist group’s tour will include live music, theater, and video based on member Maria “Masha” Alyokhina’s book

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Hear Avenged Sevenfold, Pussy Riot's 'We Love You Moar' CollaborationMetal band and activist group’s Nadya Tolokonnikova also collaborated on custom balaclava to raise money for LGBTQ+ people in danger in the North Caucasus

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Subhumans, Pussy Riot, Twiddle and the Best Concerts in Denver This WeekKitchen Dwellers play the Ogden, Pussy Riot is at the Gothic, Of the Trees plays Red Rocks and so much more awaits this week!

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Russia Puts Pussy Riot Member on International Wanted List: TASSA Moscow court on Tuesday put Lyusya Shtein, a member of Pussy Riot who fled abroad, on an international wanted list for spreading knowingly 'fake' information about the Russian armed forces, state news agency TASS reported. After President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Pussy Riot Protests Outside Indiana StatehouseRussian feminist activism group Pussy Riot filmed demonstrations outside of and within the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday as part of a multimedia project protesting Nadya Tolokonnikova, creator of the group that rose to prominence through early 2010s protests in her native Russia, led a gathering of 18 women – mostly Indiana University students.

Source: indystar - 🏆 434. / 53 Read more »

Mexican Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion Nationwide, Requires Federal Health Services to Offer AbortionIn Mexico, the Mexican Supreme Court ruled on Sept. 6 national laws prohibiting abortion are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights.

Source: MsMagazine - 🏆 378. / 59 Read more »