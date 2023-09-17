Founder of Pussy Riot Directs Music Video to Protest Abortion Ban

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founder of Pussy Riot, directs the filming of the music video for the band’s song, “God Save Abortion,” to protest Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on the steps of the Indiana statehouse in Indianapolis. Tolokonnikova is wanted by the Russian government for her resistance against Putin’s regime.
(Jeremy Hogan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) The holidays are almost here, and I’ll admit I’m a little anxious about discussing certain topics at the dinner table with extended family. I’ve got some very outspoken anti-abortion relatives. And even though I work to advance reproductive rights for a living, it can still be incredibly difficult to have meaningful conversations with them about abortion. I know it’s going to come up, though, and I need to be prepared. Abortion continues to be a major issue in the news. Recently, Ohio was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 202
Russia Puts Pussy Riot Member on International Wanted List: TASSA Moscow court on Tuesday put Lyusya Shtein, a member of Pussy Riot who fled abroad, on an international wanted list for spreading knowingly 'fake' information about the Russian armed forces, state news agency TASS reported. After President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into...
