More than 12,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank, with another 4,000 missing. The front line of the war, now in its seventh week, shifted to the Jabaliya refugee camp, a dense warren of concrete buildings near Gaza City that houses surrounding Israel's creation.

Israel has bombarded the area for weeks, and the military said Hamas fighters have regrouped there and in other eastern districts after being pushed out of much of Gaza City. Fighting has also intensified outside the nearby Indonesian Hospital, where Palestinian health officials said a strike killed 12 people Monday. They said Tuesday that hundreds of patients and displaced people are trapped inside with dwindling supplies after some 200 were evacuated the day before





Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians wait to leave Gaza for EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing Wednesday.

Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warStreet battles raged in Gaza City with Hamas fighters using tunnels to ambush Israeli forces, as the United States said Palestinians must govern Gaza post-war, countering Israeli comments that it would control security indefinitely.

Israel incrementa sus ataques sobre Gaza y causa 700 muertes más, dicen palestinosLa rápida expansión de los ataques aéreos israelíes a la Franja de Gaza mató a más de 700 personas en las últimas 24 horas, a medida que instalaciones médicas en todo el territorio se vieron forzadas a cerrar debido a los daños y la falta de electricidad, dijeron funcionarios de salud palestinos el martes.

Israel incrementa bombardeos contra Gaza y causa 700 muertes más, informan palestinosEl aumento en el número de muertos provocado por los bombardeos de Israel no tiene precedentes en el añejo conflicto entre israelíes y palestinos.

Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the southThousands of Palestinians are streaming out of northern Gaza on foot in a mass exodus. Residents said Wednesday that Israeli forces are closing in on the center of Gaza City from multiple directions and that heavy airstrikes continue.

Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the southIsrael faces pressure from some of its closest allies over the plight of civilians in Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians stream out of the enclave’s north on…

