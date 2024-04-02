Former Trump Official Launches Multi-Million Dollar Ad Campaign in Nevada Senate Race

A former Trump official is making waves in one of this year's crucial battleground Senate races. Republican Nevada Senate candidate Jeff Gunter announced a multi-million dollar ad campaign to ramp up his campaign ahead of the state's primary.

The campaign includes television, radio, digital advertising, and texting, with an ad praising Gunter as '110% pro-Trump'. This poses a major challenge to Gunter's primary opponent, Sam Brown, who has already received support from national Republicans.

