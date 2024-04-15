Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson Honored with Exhibit

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson died Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the age of 84 due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease. Ted Wilson , Salt Lake City 's 30th mayor, Sen. Orrin Hatch's political opponent in 1982, and father of current Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, is being honored with an exhibit at the Salt Lake City and County Building downtown.

Salt Lake County also announced a memorial is planned for May 17 at 10 a.m. Additional details are forthcoming, according to a county statement.

Ted Wilson Salt Lake City Exhibit Mayor Tribute

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson Dies at 84Ted Wilson, a three-term mayor of Salt Lake City and former candidate for Utah governor, passed away at the age of 84 due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease. Wilson served as mayor from 1975 to 1985 and later became the Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. He was known for his encouragement of students to engage in politics as a means of contributing to the community.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Ted Wilson, an ‘eternal optimist’ and former Salt Lake City mayor, dies at 84Former Salt Lake City mayor and lifelong adventurer Ted Wilson died on April 11, 2024. He was 84 years old.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Moab city manager resigns to take job with Salt Lake CityMoab City Manager Carly Castle is resigning her position to take a job with the Salt Lake City Attorney’s Office.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

'One of the most remembered mayors': Former Salt Lake Mayor Ted Wilson dies at 84Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson died Thursday at the age of 84 due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Neighbor receives letter from jailed Salt Lake City terror suspect asking to stop lawsuitThe man at the center of a continuing 2News Investigation accused of terrorizing a Salt Lake City neighborhood for years, who has been in jail for more than fou

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Deadly Salt Lake City scooter crash site appeared damaged for yearsImages show a sidewalk, where young mother Ashley Peck crashed her rented scooter and died, had been damaged for more than a decadethough its condition did not

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »