Former President Jimmy Carter turns 99; tributes come from around the world

The center hosted events all weekend including a special naturalization ceremony for 99 new citizens at the Carter Library & Museum in Atlanta. The admission was 99-cents for the museum Saturday and Sunday.

World leaders and other pop culture figures wore “Jimmy Carter 99″ hats recently to focus on his decades of of global humanitarian work after he left the White House,reported.

Jimmy Carter turns 99: 4 healthy habits that helped former president live a long lifeSeven months after entering hospice care, Jimmy Carter is beating expectations and marking a milestone birthday.

As he turns 99, Jimmy Carter's hometown honors the former president as a global humanitarianMore than 14,000 people have written to Jimmy Carter for his 99th birthday.

Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president's 99th birthdayJimmy Carter was celebrated Saturday at his presidential library and museum in Atlanta ahead of his 99th birthday on Sunday.

“The remarkable piece to me and I think to my family is that while my grandparents have accomplished so much, they have really remained the same sort of South Georgia couple that lives in a 600-person village where they were born,” said grandson Jason Carter, according to