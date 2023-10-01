Tijuana cultural museum hosts first Mexican exhibition by controversial Czech artist David Cerny: 'Rebelión'

(a French artist known for his large organic sculptures like the massive spider “She”).

CECUT officials say it took two years to cultivate this exhibition with the binational collaboration of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Hohmann Gallery in Palms Springs. Hohmann Gallery representative Virgina Repasky said at the opening of the exhibit on Aug. 1: “His work not only speaks to his native country but is universal. He asks each of us with each of his pieces not to be complacent but to think about things like social injustice, environmental problems and country invasions, so he asks us in his own way to think, question and act.”

On opening day, people lined up to enter room 2 of The Cube. The first object they encountered was a giant baby, just over six feet tall, in a crawling position and whose face is replaced by a stamped bar code. First presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in 1994, the giant babies have since been exhibited worldwide.

On opening day, people lined up to enter room 2 of The Cube. The first object they encountered was a giant baby, just over six feet tall, in a crawling position and whose face is replaced by a stamped bar code. First presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in 1994, the giant babies have since been exhibited worldwide. The baby sculptures traveled to Tijuana from the Hohmann Gallery in Palm Springs, where they were on exhibit for nearly five years. Černý has said the faceless babies represent the dehumanization of society.

On opening day, viewers wait their turn to watch the “Brown-Nosing” video.In an interview via Zoom, Černý talked about his work. The answers are edited for length and clarity.: What would you like the viewer to feel when they see your work in “Rebelión”?It is complicated because many pieces can have different meanings. For example, “Brown-Nosing” is a Czechoslovakian piece, including its video, because it is the representation of public figures who at the time were the president of Czechoslovakia and the director of the National Gallery in Prague. Both were jerks and in the video you see how they feed off each other.

This can become difficult to perceive, but on the other hand I have discovered how after 20 years it is understood to be about how the powerful feed off each other.: Could you tell us about one of your other works?“The Christ,” at the end of communism in Czechoslovakia the churches did not have the Christ sculpture, so many priests managed to make their own Christ by hand. Hence the joke that we could all be artists if you bought an assembly kit and created something yourself. It’s also inspired by my childhood, when we played at building airplanes.What is the main goal of your work?This is just artist selfishness and a desire to propagate oneself (laughs). It’s just to entertain and change the idea that people have about the world.