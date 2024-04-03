Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman's MMA Promotion Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Grows

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman has built a successful mixed martial arts business with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF). LXF will host Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 15 in Long Beach, California, featuring 18 fights.

Merriman attributes the growth of the promotion to increased awareness and popularity. The event will be headlined by Danny Ramirez and Richie Palomino in a featherweight bout. LXF has distribution deals with Fubo TV and Fubo Sports.

