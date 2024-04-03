Detroit Mercy Hires Former Northern Illinois Coach Mark Montgomery

Detroit Mercy has hired former Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery off Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State. Montgomery was 124-170, including 21 wins during the 2015-16 season, and 63-98 in the MAC over nine-plus seasons with the Huskies.

