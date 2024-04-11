Former Chief of Staff Criticizes President Biden's Focus on Infrastructure

President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff Ron Klain criticized the president for focusing too much on infrastructure projects and not addressing immediate concerns of voters, such as the rising prices of groceries.

Klain mentioned that Biden frequently attends events where he cuts ribbons on bridges, which he believes is not as important as addressing the cost of living. Klain expressed his opinion that Biden should focus more on the future rather than past accomplishments.

