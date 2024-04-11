Man Indicted on 21 Theft Charges After $30,000 Shopping Spree

A Franklin County man has been indicted on 21 theft charges after a $30,000 shopping spree that was part of a scheme to obtain drug money . Surveillance video from a Sephora store in Columbus, Ohio shows the suspect, Mark Long , and another person stealing high-end perfumes without paying. The suspects targeted specific locations and had stolen items on a shopping list provided by convenience store workers .

Detective Caleb Loposser stated that Long is connected to thefts totaling approximately $30,000 worth of products, mostly perfumes and electronics

Franklin County Man Indicted Theft Charges Shopping Spree Scheme Drug Money Surveillance Video Sephora Mark Long High-End Perfumes Specific Locations Shopping List Convenience Store Workers Detective Caleb Loposser Stolen Items $30 000 Worth Of Products Perfumes Electronics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry name-dropped in $30 million sex-trafficking lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' CombsDiddy’s LA and Miami homes raided by feds in connection with sex trafficking investigation

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Visa and Mastercard agree to lower fees as part of $30 billion settlementVisa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. agreed to cap credit-card swipe fees — a deal that US merchants say will save them at least $30 billion over five years — in one...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Prime members can get $30 off the Kindle Paperwhite Signature in the Amazon Big Spring SaleAmy Skorheim has an English degree from UCLA and has been a commerce writer for six years, covering tech, men’s gear and outdoor paraphernalia. Her work has appeared in publications that include Futurism, Digg and Huckberry. After four years as the managing editor of GearMoose, she joined the commerce team at Engadget in 2022.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Save $30 on our favorite smart air purifier during the Amazon Big Spring SaleAmy Skorheim has an English degree from UCLA and has been a commerce writer for six years, covering tech, men’s gear and outdoor paraphernalia. Her work has appeared in publications that include Futurism, Digg and Huckberry. After four years as the managing editor of GearMoose, she joined the commerce team at Engadget in 2022.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature is $30 off for Prime members during the Amazon Big Spring SaleAmy Skorheim has an English degree from UCLA and has been a commerce writer for six years, covering tech, men’s gear and outdoor paraphernalia. Her work has appeared in publications that include Futurism, Digg and Huckberry. After four years as the managing editor of GearMoose, she joined the commerce team at Engadget in 2022.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

ESPN’s standalone subscription could hit $30, receive preference on RokuA new report says the standalone ESPN subscription set to be available in 2025 may cost between $25 and $30 and could get preferential treatment on Roku.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »