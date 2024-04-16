Former Abu Ghraib Prisoner Testifies About Torture

Un exrecluso de la prisión de Abu Ghraib describió el lunes ante los miembros del jurado el tipo de maltratos que vuelven a atraer la atención sobre el escándalo que surgió en esa cárcel hace 20 años: golpizas, ser desnudados y amenazados con perros, posiciones estresantes con el objetivo de inducir agotamiento y dolor.

Le dijo al jurado que los registros oficiales no muestran que, por ejemplo, se le hubiera realizado algún interrogatorio formal a Al-Ejaili, a pesar de que él testificó que fue interrogado varias veces, y que fue golpeado frecuentemente al inicio de cada interrogatorio.

