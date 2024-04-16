Doja Cat Headlines 2024 Coachella with Surprise Guests

The 2024 Coachella wrapped its first weekend on Sunday, April 14, with Doja Cat 's return to the desert for her first time headlining the event.From artists making their debuts to more surprising celebrities appearances.

Doja Cat headlines at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 14, 2024 in Indio, CA. Renee Rapp debuted at the Festival and brought Kesha to the stage, where the duo sang the hit"Tik Tok", where Kesha mentioned P.Diddy. - The singers changed the lyrics in response to a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Sean"Diddy" Combs.

Coachella 2024 – Day 2 brought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to the grounds, No Doubt reunion and other surprise cameos Another surprising cameo was Justin Bieber joining Tems along with Wizkid where they performed their"Essence" remix.

