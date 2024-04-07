Florida Police Deliver Groceries After Arresting Delivery Driver

A homeowner in Florida received a surprise when police delivered his groceries after arresting the delivery driver . The incident occurred when officers from the Titusville Police Department spotted the driver, Richard Robertson, who was wanted on felony charges.

Robertson was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and driving with a suspended license. After the arrest, officers fulfilled the homeowner's pending delivery order.

Florida Police Groceries Delivery Driver Arrest

