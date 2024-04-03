Titusville Police Officers Deliver Groceries After Driver's Arrest

A video is circulating on social media showing Titusville Police officers fulfilling a grocery order. In the video, a female officer can be seen ringing a doorbell and saying, 'Hello, uh, you ordered groceries?' The homeowner responded, 'Yes.' The officer says, 'Your driver got arrested, so we're delivering your groceries.' Joe Neu is the homeowner. He said, 'They definitely went above and beyond and did a wonderful job.

' He expressed his gratitude to the men and women in blue who informed his wife that they would help deliver the order on Tuesday. The officers are seen on camera bringing in grocery bag after grocery bag to make sure the food will not go to waste as they carry out their arrest of suspect Richard Robertson. Robertson was wanted on felony charges in Texas and Florida, an arrest affidavit said. When officers spotted his car, they pulled him over, arrested him, and finished his delivery job

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man shot and killed by police in Queens after charging at officers with knife: PolicePolice responded to a call about an assault in progress inside an apartment building on 62nd Avenue in Rego Park, and found a man on the second floor with a…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Temple students who want to be police officers can ‘ride along’ with university policeThose who go must wear a bulletproof vest labeled 'observer' and sign a waiver. Several students have participated.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Las Vegas police officers save woman trapped in fire, bodycam video shows: 'Get me up there'Bodycam shows police officers, who were finishing their shift, rushing toward flames scorching through a Las Vegas apartment and rescuing a woman trapped on the second floor.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Cleveland police release video from deadly shooting involving 26-year-old woman, officersThe Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Antwoina Carter, 26, of Cleveland.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Police release bodycam video of the moment when officers shot at Antwoina Carter’s vehicleJoe Donatelli is the Digital Director at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Questions remain after double shooting in Chandler neighborhood involving police officersThere are still a lot of questions surrounding Sunday night's shooting involving officers in a Chandler neighborhood. Residents were in the middle of what unfolded, and some caught it on their doorbell cameras.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »