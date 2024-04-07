Florida Governor DeSantis Claims Democrats Have No Chance in the State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis believes that Democrats have no chance of winning in the Sunshine State in the future. Recent reports show that registered Republican voters now outnumber Democrats by almost 900,000. DeSantis stated that there has been a shift of over a million voter registration s, as previous numbers indicated that Republicans were behind Democrats by 300,000 registered voters in 2018.

He believes that this shift is due to people in Florida switching from Democrat to Republican or nonparty to Republican. DeSantis also attributes the migration of people to Florida to the state's different policies compared to states like Illinois, California, and New York. Local reports support DeSantis' claims, including one from USA Today that mentions Florida's previous status as a significant swing state

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Democrats Republicans Voter Registration Migration Policies Swing State

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs social media ban for minors as legal fight loomsFlorida will have one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Florida Governor DeSantis Says One Million Voter Registration Advantage is Within ReachFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis states that a voter registration advantage of one million is within reach in the state, following reports of Republicans nearing 900,000 more registered voters than Democrats. This shift is significant as it marks the first time in history that Florida has more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Florida Governor DeSantis Opposes Cultivated MeatFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his opposition to lab-grown meat in the state, claiming it is not real meat.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Faces Abortion Battle as State Becomes Key BattlegroundGov. Ron DeSantis signed an unpopular six-week abortion ban in April 2023, and now Florida has become the nation's key abortion battleground. Despite Florida gradually becoming a red state, polls suggest that most Floridians support abortion rights.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

DeSantis signs Florida social media law; Elon Musk can’t get away with attacking disinformation expertsJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Florida's DeSantis signs one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minorsFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- and 16-year-olds.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »