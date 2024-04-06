Florida Governor DeSantis Says One Million Voter Registration Advantage is Within Reach

A voter registration advantage of one million is “within reach” in Florida , Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, following reports that Republicans are nearing 900,000 more registered voters in the Sunshine State than Democrats . “Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats ,” DeSantis said. “Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reach.

” “Hillsborough (Tampa) is about to flip from D to R, which will mean every county in the Tampa Bay market has a R advantage in this previously ‘swing’ region of the state,” the governor continued, detailing the significance of this shift: Prior to 2021, FL never had more registered Republicans than Democrats. Now, a million voter R registration advantage is within reac

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Voter Registration Advantage Republicans Democrats

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Faces Abortion Battle as State Becomes Key BattlegroundGov. Ron DeSantis signed an unpopular six-week abortion ban in April 2023, and now Florida has become the nation's key abortion battleground. Despite Florida gradually becoming a red state, polls suggest that most Floridians support abortion rights.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Trump calls on Republicans to take out DeSantis' lone Florida supporter in CongressRep. Laurel Lee previously served as the state's chief election officer — and refused demands to audit the 2020 election.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Federal court upholds DeSantis-backed congressional mapThe decision is a major win for Republicans in Washington — and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs social media ban for minors as legal fight loomsFlorida will have one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for minors — if it withstands expected legal challenges.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Florida Governor DeSantis Opposes Cultivated MeatFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis announces his opposition to lab-grown meat in the state, claiming it is not real meat.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Ron DeSantis Deploys Florida State Guard to Stop Haitian MigrantsThe Florida Governor has directed over 250 officers and soldiers to the state's southern coast.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »