Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Confident in Iowa Despite Poll Numbers

He trails former President Donald Trump by at least 25 points in the latest polls in the state that leads off the Republican presidential nominating calendar, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains confident. 'We’re going to win here. We have what it takes,' DeSantis vowed in a Fox News interview in Iowa's capital city. The Florida governor spoke minutes before he sat down with former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley and multi-millionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy - two of his 2024 GOP White House rivals - in front of a large crowd of social conservative voters in a state where evangelicals play an outsized role in Republican politics. DeSantis is making a strong showing in Iowa central to his bid to defeat Trump, who remains the commanding Republican front-runner as he makes his third straight run for the White Hous





🏆 9. FoxNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. The endorsement would give DeSantis' campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against Donald Trump in the Republican primary. DeSantis has pinned his chances of emerging as an alternative to Trump alternative squarely on Iowa.

Source: AP - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

Source: sdut - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, AP sources sayIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Ron DeSantis for president, giving the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign a boost as he struggles to show progress against Donald Trump in the Republican primary, two people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »