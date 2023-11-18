Report Reveals High Rate of Uninsured Children in Dallas County

Nearly one in six children in Dallas County had no health insurance in 2021, according to a new Children’s Health and UT Dallas report. The report highlights both positive and negative trends in the physical and mental health of North Texas children over the past two years. While there have been improvements in areas such as asthma rates and births by adolescent mothers, there are concerns about increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, as well as a decline in vaccinations.

The report emphasizes the importance of access to programs and support systems for vulnerable children and families in order to improve overall well-being





🏆 666. dallasnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas weather: Flash Flood Warning in Dallas County on Saturday morningA Flash Flood Warning in Dallas County has been extended to 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Technical Nightmares: Hacks and IT Problems Continue to Plague Dallas and Dallas CountyHackers behind another cyber attack in Dallas say they'll release private data if they aren't paid soon. It's just the latest Dallas area IT nightmare.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Dallas County hires respected elections administrator who previously held same post in Tarrant CountyIn his new role, Garcia vows to increase transparency in the way the county's elections will work

Source: wfaa - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Dallas County man killed in Perry County crashMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Dallas County suffered cybersecurity attack, County Judge confirmsOne mother said her son was suffering headaches and nosebleeds from a strong smell at Staley Middle School, where a roofing project was happening.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »

Dallas County suffered cybersecurity attack, County Judge confirmsOne mother said her son was suffering headaches and nosebleeds from a strong smell at Staley Middle School, where a roofing project was happening.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 666. / 21 Read more »