Finalists for 2024 James Beard Foundation Food Awards Announced

The James Beard Foundation announced its finalists for the 2024 annual food awards . Chefs from Kono, Sofreh, and Harana Market upstate are in the finals this year. The winners will be announced on June 10 at a ceremony in Chicago . Here are the finalists selected for both New York City and New York State: This year's New York awards carried significant weight, especially considering the outcome of last year. Eater.

com said last year no New York chef claimed an award in the national categories, marking a departure from the norm since the award's inception in 1991. The trend persists in 2024, with no New York restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant, despite notable contenders like Foul Witch and Foxface Natural making it to the semifinals. Even Superiority Burger, a contender for Outstanding Restaurant, failed to secure a spot. Neither did Double Chicken Please nor All Night Skate, which were under consideration for Outstanding Bar, progress to the next stage

James Beard Foundation Finalists Food Awards New York Chefs Ceremony Chicago Best New Restaurant

