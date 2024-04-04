Illegal Alien Convicted of Rape Successfully Crosses US-Mexico Border Again

According to FOX 45 News, an illegal alien convicted of raping a woman in Connecticut in 2016 has successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border again. Jose Pavon-Fermin, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, followed a woman onto a public bus in Norwalk, Connecticut , and raped her. He was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint and served four and a half years of his 10-year prison sentence.

After being released, he was deported to Honduras in June 2021

Illegal Alien Rape US-Mexico Border Connecticut Deportation

