Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: The Fastest Street-Legal Model

The SF90 XX Stradale is now officially the fastest street-legal model around Fiorano, pushing Ferrari's road car range to new extremes of performance. It features high-downforce bodywork, increased power, and advanced electronics for track performance while remaining road legal. The SF90 XX Stradale is inspired by Ferrari's exclusive XX Programme, used to develop future road cars.

