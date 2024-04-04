Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Classified Documents Prosecution Against Trump

A federal judge refused Thursday to throw out the classified documents prosecution against Donald Trump , turning aside defense arguments that a decades-old law permitted the former president to retain the records after he left office.

Lawyers for Trump, in asking for the case to be tossed out, had cited a 1978 statute known as the Presidential Records Act in arguing that he was permitted to designate records from his time in office as personal and take them with him when he left the White House. Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team vigorously challenged that argument, saying the statute had no relevance in a case concerning classified documents and there was no legal basis for Trump to hold onto top-secret information. U.S

Federal Judge Classified Documents Prosecution Donald Trump Law Retain Records Office Presidential Records Act Personal White House Top-Secret Information

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal judge says Michael Cohen may have committed perjury, refuses to end his probation earlyA federal judge suggested Wednesday that Michael Cohen committed perjury under oath, giving fresh support to former President Donald Trump's claims that his onetime personal lawyer - poised to be a star prosecution witness at his upcoming New York criminal trial - is an untrustworthy liar.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

UK judge refuses Trump’s appeal in suit related to Steele dossierA London judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s appeal in his case against retired British spy Christopher Steele’s company over a controversial 2016 dossier.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Judge refuses to delay Trump's 'hush money' trial while Supreme Court weighs presidential immunityTrump sought to delay the upcoming trial until after the Supreme Court rules on whether he is shielded from criminal prosecution by 'presidential immunity.'

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Georgia judge refuses Trump motion to dismiss election tampering caseJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Judge Criticizes Trump on CNN Over Remarks About Other Judge's DaughterSee multiple perspectives from The Epoch Times, The Hill, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »