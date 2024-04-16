Federal Appeals Court Overturns West Virginia Law Prohibiting Transgender Girls from Competing in Sports

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a West Virginia law that prohibited transgender girls from competing against biological girls in sports. The 2-1 ruling came from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The ruling found the law violated Title IX – in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, its West Virginia chapter and Lambda Legal.

The court said the law cannot be applied to Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old girl who had been taking puberty blockers and has identified as a girl since the third grade. 'This is a tremendous victory for our client, transgender West Virginians, and the freedom of all youth to play as who they are,' ACLU West Virginia attorney Joshua Block said. West Virginia’s 'Save Women’s Sports Act' was signed into law in 2021.

District Judge Joseph Goodwin ruled against the transgender girl in January 2023 and also ruled the laws did not violate Title IX protections. However, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reinstate a preliminary injunction. The Supreme Court ruled last April that the transgender girl could compete with biological girls on the middle school’s girls' sports teams.

will keep fighting to safeguard Title IX. We must keep working to protect women’s sports so that women’s safety is secured and girls have a truly fair playing field,' West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. 'We know the law is correct and will use every available tool to defend it.' The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Federal Appeals Court West Virginia Law Transgender Girls Sports Title IX

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Appeals panel asks West Virginia court whether opioids distribution can cause a public nuisanceA federal appeals court has asked West Virginia’s highest court whether opioid distributions can cause a public nuisance. The question Monday came as the federal appeals court reviews a landmark lawsuit against three major U.S. drug distributors. A federal judge ruled in 2022 in favor of the distributors.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Appeals panel asks West Virginia court whether opioids distribution can cause a public nuisanceA federal appeals court has asked West Virginia’s highest court whether opioid distributions can cause a public nuisance

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports banFederal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports ban

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports banA federal appeals court has overturned a West Virginia transgender sports ban, finding that the law violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. The ruling Tuesday from the 4th U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports banA federal appeals court has overturned a West Virginia transgender sports ban, finding that the law violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Federal appeals court overturns West Virginia transgender sports banA federal appeals court has overturned a West Virginia transgender sports ban, finding that the law violates Title IX.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »