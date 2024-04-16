Fan Speaks Out After UFC Fighter Throws Punches in Viral Video

The fan at the center of a viral video that showed UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan throwing punches in his direction before his bout against Charles Oliveira on Saturday is speaking out after UFC President Dana White expressed concern over a potential lawsuit. The incident took place as Tsarukyan was walking out toward the octagon for his UFC 300 fight against Olveria. Videos shared online appeared to show the 27-year-old fighter throwing a punch at a fan before being ushered forward by security.

I’m glad the incident wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I do want to make clear that I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title.

