FDA Advisory Committee Members with Financial Ties to Abbott Not Disclosed

When the Food and Drug Administration recently convened a committee of advisers to assess a cardiac device made by Abbott , the agency didn’t disclose that most of them had received payments from the company or conducted research it had funded — information readily available in a federal database. One member of the FDA advisory committee was linked to hundreds of payments from Abbott totaling almost $200,000, according to a database maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Another was connected to 100 payments totaling about $100,000 and conducted research supported by about $50,000 from Abbott. A third member of the committee worked on research supported by more than $180,000 from the company. The government database, called “Open Payments,” records financial relationships between doctors and certain other health care providers and the makers of drugs and medical device
FDA Advisory Committee Abbott Cardiac Device Financial Ties Payments Research Open Payments Healthcare
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »