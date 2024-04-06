Larger Gut Size and Improved Alcohol-Processing Speed: New Features in OS 34.0

Larger Gut Size You used to love going out—well, your torso still can. Taut Midsection has been updated, so you can show off your new Gut, whether you like it or not (available in thirteen- and seventeen-inch options). Improved Alcohol-Processing Speed A hangover used to require a six-pack and a full litre of wine. But with streamlined Alcohol Processing, it only requires two cocktails, or maybe even one if you’re already tired. And, with OS 34.

0’s increased Headache Speed, God forbid you don’t chug water. Reimagined Back Lock Customize your upgraded Back with all-new ways to make it lock up and wince in unexpected pain. Your Back will now lock if you: Sit up from the couch too quickly. Turn your head too quickly. Lie down and then move in any way. Updated Synch Options Remember how your parents used to seem out of touch when they didn’t know the musical guests on “S.N.L.”? Now it’s your turn. Though your connection to your personal music library has never been stronger, OS 3

Gut Size Alcohol-Processing Speed Back Lock Synch Options OS 34.0

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewYorker / 🏆 90. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dorney Park collabs with Lehigh County brewer to create Iron Menace largerDorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom partnered with a local brewing company to celebrate the park's new Iron Menace roller coaster.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Computational tools fuel reconstruction of new and improved bird family treeUsing cutting-edge computational methods and supercomputing infrastructure, researchers have built the largest and most detailed bird family tree to date -- an intricate chart delineating 93 million years of evolutionary relationships between 363 bird species, representing 92% of all bird families.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Rivian Improved Production And Deliveries In Q1 2024Rivian reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2024, revealing more year-over-year growth.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

JAK Inhibitors Show Improved Skin Clearance in Phase 2b TrialsOral treatment with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors demonstrated improved skin clearance in two phase 2b trial extensions, according to presentations at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). The findings suggest that combining JAK inhibitors with phototherapy may be beneficial for patients. However, further investigation is needed due to the small sample size in the extension study.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Larger electric Porsche crossover caught in new spy photosGet in-depth info on the 2024 Porsche Cayenne including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Microsoft 365’s Copilot gets a GPT-4 Turbo upgrade and improved image generationPaying subscribers of Copilot for Microsoft 365 are getting some upgrades. GPT-4 Turbo is now available, and better image generation is coming soon.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »