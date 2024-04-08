Father Reunited with Abducted Son After Amber Alert

Derek Templeton was reunited with his 4-year-old son who was abducted by his biological mother . The boy was taken from his grandparent's house and the mother made threats to harm herself and the child.

After an Amber Alert was issued, the mother was taken into custody and the boy was found safe. Templeton expressed his relief and stated that he plans on staying with his son for a long time.

