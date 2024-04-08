Bitcoin Could Reach $170,000, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO

Spurred on by the recent Bitcoin ETF “selling machines,” Bitcoin could reach as high as $170,000 during the current cycle, says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci . He believes that Bitcoin has significant potential for growth and could one day trade at around half the total value of the global gold market .

Scaramucci predicts that the bulk of Bitcoin's price appreciation will occur over a longer time horizon.

Bitcoin Skybridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci Cryptocurrency Gold Market Price Appreciation ETF

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $170 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale todayIf you're in the market for a robot vacuum, you won't want to be left out on this sizzling spring Amazon discount.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Save over $170 on this Bluetti solar-powered portable generator at WalmartBe prepared for power outages and charge devices while on the road with a solar-powered portable generator from Bluetti- currently $226.99 at Walmart.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Our favorite cheap Android tablet is on sale for $170Jeff is Engadget's Senior Commerce Writer, which means he spends his days composing buying guides, deal roundups, and anything else that helps you more easily figure out which tech is worth your time. He's reviewed consumer electronics for more than a decade, a stretch that includes stints at Ars Technica and Business Insider.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Wild horse, burro advocates share concern over BLM population control plansBLM plan includes more than $170 million to constrain wild horse, burro populations

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Bob Marley Movie Digital Release Date Revealed After $169M Theatrical RunIt grossed nearly $170 million at the box office.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »