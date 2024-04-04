Fatal House Fire in Upper Dublin Leaves Couple Dead and Son Hospitalized

Fire crews in Montgomery County responded to a house fire in Upper Dublin , Pennsylvania , on Thursday morning that left a husband and wife dead and their son hospitalized. The incident began at about 4 a.

m. when crews were called to a fire at a home along Bellaire Avenue. Firefighters recovered the bodies of 74-year-old Stephen Wood Sr. and 70-year-old Deborah Wood. The victims were a married couple and their adult son had tried to get help.

Fire House Fire Upper Dublin Pennsylvania Montgomery County Casualties

